Cumberland County’s Jaxon Reed didn’t let a little rain and humidity hold him back Monday morning, as the Jet freshman shot a 70 (-2) at the Early Bird Open at Golden Eagle Golf Club, leading CCHS to a second place finish.
Reed birdied the first three holes on his way to his season-best score.
The Jets posted a 314 team score to come runner-up behind Cookeville’s 289. Reed’s 70 was the second lowest score on the day behind Cookeville’s Joseph Agee at 69. Reed tied with Cavalier Luke Caldwell.
Cumberland County held off White County by only one stroke as the Warriors recorded a 315.
Tucker Christopher shot a 77 for the Jets, followed by Nick Horvath at 81 and Jackson Inman at 86.
Cumberland County hosts White County and Stone Memorial this Thursday at Lake Tansi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.