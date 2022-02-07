The Cumberland County Jets picked up a much-needed District 7AAA victory over Upperman Friday night, 57-46.
The win over the Bees (11-10, 4-5) completes the season sweep of Upperman, as the Jets won in Baxter on Jan. 11, 58-56.
Cumberland County (13-10, 7-2) currently sits in second place overall in District 7AAA, trailing only Stone Memorial, who has an 8-2 district record.
Friday’s game against Upperman saw Jet senior Jackson Inman lead in scoring with 16 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
Kole Torres and Carson Conatser also hit double figures with 13 points each.
Despite a scoreless effort, Jet junior Jaxon Reed made his presence felt with eight rebounds and three assists against Upperman.
Senior Devin Lane pulled down seven rebounds to go with six points in the win.
Cumberland County trailed to Upperman early in the first quarter but quickly grabbed a 14-11 lead by the end of the frame.
The Jet lead only grew in the second period as they were up 31-18 at halftime.
A strong third quarter put the game out of reach for Upperman as CCHS outscored the Bees 17-13 in the frame to lead 48-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Cumberland County held a double-digit lead throughout the fourth period, allowing Upperman no closer than 11 points en route to a 57-46 final score.
Cumberland County has a busy final week of the regular season as they travel to DeKalb County on Tuesday, then face White County in back-to-back nights on Friday and Saturday.
The Jets travel to Sparta on Friday and welcome the Warriorettes to Crossville on Saturday.
Additional photos from the homecoming game vs. Upperman are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (57): Jackson Inman 16, Kole Torres 13, Carson Conatser 13, Reece Crockett 7, Devin Lane 6, Ace Hawkins 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.