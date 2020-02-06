After an 11-day layoff, the Cumberland County Jets returned to action Tuesday night and defeated the Rhea County Golden Eagles, 60-53.
The win is the second of the season over Rhea County, following a 73-64 win in Evensville on Dec. 26, 2019.
Mason Wyatt and Reese Dykes led the way offensively, as Wyatt finished with 14 points and Dykes had 12.
CCHS got ahold of the contest early, taking a 21-12 lead after one quarter. The Jets led 39-24 at halftime.
Rhea County made a third quarter push, cutting the CCHS lead to seven (50-43) after three quarters.
Cumberland County withstood the run to win by a final score of 60-53.
The Jets improved to 14-10 overall and will host district foe Marion County on Monday.
Cumberland County (60): Mason Wyatt 14, Reese Dykes 12, Kole Torres 9, Trystan Miller 9, Adam Floyd 6, Trevor Parsons 4, Jackson Inman 3, Carson Conatser 3
