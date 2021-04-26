A dominant 2021 campaign for the Cumberland County Jet soccer team continued last week, as CCHS defeated DeKalb County on Thursday and Upperman on Friday.
In Thursday’s game, Cumberland County shut out DeKalb on their way to a 6-0 victory.
Drew Davidson posted three goals and an assist to lead CCHS. Aiden Zeino recorded two goals along with one from freshman Gabrial Alva.
Reece Crockett and Akram Amara each had an assist in the win against DeKalb County.
On Friday, Cumberland County traveled west to face Upperman and defeated the Bees, 5-0.
Zeino added to his impressive week, scoring three goals and tacking on an assist.
Davidson scored one goal via a penalty kick and had an assist.
Kevin Gonzalez found the back of the net for Cumberland County as well.
The two wins complete a perfect 8-0 sweep of district games for Cumberland County.
Keeper Ben Hines and the Jet defense have given up only four goals in eight district games, shutting out their opponent in six of eight contests.
In district games, CCHS has outscored 6AA opponents 51-4 this season.
Cumberland County begins a tough non-district schedule this week to close out their regular season and prepare for postseason play.
On Thursday, CCHS will host McMinn County at 6 p.m.
The Jets will then travel to Rhea County on Tuesday, May 4 and to Cookeville on Thursday, May 6 with both games starting at 6 p.m. CST.
