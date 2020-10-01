The high school golf season for Cumberland County athletes came to a close Tuesday morning at the Region 3 Large Class golf tournament at Cleveland Country Club.
Adverse course conditions met golfers in the morning, as rain and a slight drizzle impacted golfers and fairways throughout the morning.
The Jets battled through the course conditions and shot a 336, which was good for fourth overall and only two strokes away from a second-place tie with Bradley Central and White County at 334.
Cookeville took home the region tournament crown at 307. The Cavaliers also won the District 6 tournament a week ago.
For the Jets, sophomore Jaxon Reed shot the team’s lowest score at 75.
Reed’s +3 tied for the fifth best overall score, but narrowly missed a state tournament berth after a three-way playoff for the final individual spot.
Seniors Nick Horvath and Tucker Christopher each shot an 83 in their final appearance for Jet golf.
Following the senior duo was Jackson Inman, who shot a 95 on the day and Zach Miller who shot a 96.
Cumberland County earned hardware in 2020, as the team excelled at the district golf tournament last week and placed second overall during the match at Golden Eagle Country Club.
The TSSAA large class state golf tournament will take place Oct. 6-7 at Willowbrook Golf Course in Manchester.
