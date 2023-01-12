The Cumberland County High School Jets are still a long way from behind ready for the state championship meet this season. Coach Brad Eich and his staff are diligently working daily to make his team better.
But CCHS took a strong step forward in its preparation recently when the Jets finished a very respectable 13th out of 23 teams at the Maryville High School Tournament.
“Our kids wrestled hard and showed a lot of improvement,” said Eich. “I am very excited about the amount of improvement I saw especially against great competition. As we go forward, we will focus on improvement. The area of that improvement might change for some individuals, but the focus is still the same.”
Jacob Nealen, who wrestles at 285 pounds for Cumberland County, earned a bye in the first round of the tournament. He then beat Logan Moore of Lee and followed that with a victory over Caleb Thompson of Seymour. Nealen lost his next match, but came back to beat Jonathan Davis of Soddy Daisy to finish third overall.
Matthew Patton, at 160 pounds, lost his opening round match, but followed that with a bye and then a victory over Alex Biacotti of Seymour. He knocked off Tristan Connors of Webb, but lost the fifth place match to Robert Hatcher of Sevier County.
Benjamin Hulbert won his first match in the 182 pound division, knocking off Ryan Wilson of Nashville Christian. He lost his next match, but Hulbert then topped Tavion Ray of Knoxville West. He lost his final match of the tournament to Vinny Vestal of Hamblen-East. Marcus Pedde opened the 170-pound division with victories over Joe Rygelski of Anderson County and Alex Wester of South Doyle. He lost his next match and then dropped a close decision to Sean Forten of Halls.
In other matches, Hayden Tanksley finished seventh overall in the 113-pound division. He finished the day with one victory, a win over Caleb Andrew of Hamblen-East. Thomas Kerley, wrestling at 120 pounds, won his first match with a victory over Max Johnston to Grace Christian Academy.
Cruz England lost his opening round match at 126 pounds and Jacob Voss, wrestling at 132 pounds, lost his first round contest to Eli Pennix of Lee. James Lawson competed for the Jets in the 152-pound division and Ethan Benjamin represented Cumberland County at 220 pounds. He lost his first two matches before coming back to beat Brad Simmons of McMinn County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.