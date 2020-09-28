Homecoming 2020 was spoiled at Cumberland County High School Friday night as Walker Valley rolled up more than 500 yards total offense in downing the Jets on Holder Field, 47-7.
The Mustangs’ offensive onslaught started quickly. After forcing a Jet punt to start the game, Walker Valley needed only one play to find the end zone on a 71-yard screen pass to make the score 7-0 with 9:44 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs’ next drive took longer, lasting five plays and covering 53 yards before ending in a 5-yard run to make the score 13-0 with 4:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Cumberland County’s lone touchdown came on the kickoff when Reece Crockett raced 86 yards into the end zone.
Juan Donis added the PAT to cut Walker Valley’s lead to 13-7 with 3:53 left in the first quarter.
Any momentum the Jets had after Crockett’s score dissipated quickly as Walker Valley’s next snap on offense ended in a 61-yard touchdown run and a 20-7 lead.
The Mustangs ended the opening quarter with 243 yards of total offense on 13 plays.
Walker Valley added to its lead with two touchdowns in the second quarter, one coming on a 7-yard run with the final score of the half being a 27-yard pass that made the score 34-7 at the half.
The Mustangs kept it going in the third quarter with a 64-yard scoring drive to start the second half then Walker Valley scored on the second play of the final period to make the final score 47-7.
The Mustangs ended the evening with 519 total yards offensively.
Cumberland County ended the night with 116 total yards. Colin Brown led the way with 74 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Braylon Burnett was a bright spot on defense for the Jets with two interceptions.
The loss drops Cumberland County to 0-6 on the season. The Jets are off this week and will play at Rockwood on Friday, Oct. 9.
