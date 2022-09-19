The return to Region 4-AAAA play saw the Cumberland County Jets fall to DeKalb County Friday, 48-13.
DeKalb County (4-1, 1-1) used a strong first half to hold off Cumberland County (0-5, 0-2) and pick up their fourth win of the season.
Cumberland County running back Drayton Hairston filled the stat sheet as he compiled 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Quarterback Noah Potter was 5-10 for 52 yards.
DeKalb County struck early with two first-quarter touchdowns to lead 14-0 going into the second period.
However, the Jets would answer early in the second as Hairston reeled off a 35-yard touchdown run to cut DeKalb’s lead to 14-6.
Two more Tiger touchdowns in the second period gave DCHS a 28-6 halftime advantage.
Hairston broke loose again in the third quarter, this time for a 42-yard touchdown run to get CCHS on the board again early in the second half. Jaime Perez tacked on the extra point to make the score 28-13 in favor of DeKalb County.
The Tigers put the game on ice from there, scoring the contest’s final 20 points to win by a final score of 48-13.
CCHS stays in Crossville this week as they host Polk County (3-2) Friday evening at Jet Stadium. The homecoming contest kicks off at 7 p.m. There will be a flyover from The Red Max, a T-33 Air Force jet, at about 10 minutes before 7 p.m.
Halftime events include crowning of the Homecoming Queen (see page 14A), Jane Way’s induction into the CCHS Hall of Fame (see page 14A), and recognition of CCHS alumnus Curt Watson.
