The Cumberland County Jets faced off against two Upper Cumberland opponents Saturday in hall of fame action at Clarkrange, as CCHS was defeated by Livingston Academy and Cookeville.
The Jets held a nine-point advantage in the third period against Livingston before the Wildcats posted a furious fourth-quarter comeback to win 84-79.
Jackson Inman posted 28 points for the Jets.
Cumberland County (79): Jackson Inman 28, Kole Torres 19, Carson Conatser 13, Jaxon Reed 8, Devin Lane 5, Adam Floyd 4, Ace Hawkins 2
CCHS then faced off against Cookeville, who used a strong third quarter to defeat the Jets, 71-46.
The Jets trailed 34-29 at halftime before Cookeville outscored CCHS 19-10 in the third to push them to the non-district win.
Cumberland County currently sits at 1-2 overall and will play next on Dec. 1 when they host White County.
Cumberland County (46): Carson Conatser 11, Adam Floyd 9, Jaxon Reed 6, Reece Crockett 5, Kole Torres 5, Jackson Inman 2, Devin Lane 2, Braden Woodard 2, Ace Hawkins 2, Isiah Scarbrough 1, Buzz Hollingsworth 1
