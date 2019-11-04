The 2019 season has come to a close for Cumberland County High School football, as the Jets were defeated at home by DeKalb County 41-6 on Friday night.
“Up front we did some things to move the ball,” said CCHS coach Eric Belew. “We’ve got to understand some things about finishing drives.”
After DeKalb County took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Cumberland County got on the board in the second period via a 27-yard Ronald Martin touchdown run in the second period to cut the deficit to 14-6.
“We put a drive together,” said Belew. “We were stacking some plays. Ronald hit the edge, and he stuck his foot in the ground and extended the play. His effort put him in the end zone.”
The Tigers added two more touchdowns before halftime to lead 27-6 at the break. After a scoreless third period, DeKalb County scored two touchdowns in the fourth period to make the final score 41-6.
Jet senior quarterback Trevor Parsons rushed for 57 yards in his final contest in a CCHS uniform. The senior also hauled in a 30-yard reception. Parsons was a four-year starter for Cumberland County.
The Jets finish the 2019 season at 0-10 overall, which is their third consecutive winless season on the field (a 1-0 victory was awarded to CCHS in 2018 over Powell due to a forfeit by the Panthers).
“There were some bright spots,” Belew added. “I know the record was a blemish, but there was some improvement, especially with the underclassmen. I’m excited about what they bring. I also think we had some seniors that set a foundation.”
Though the wins didn’t come on the field, Belew believes the Jet seniors are well equipped for life after football.
“We had an excellent group of seniors that are going to do a lot of great things,” Belew said. “There is so much diversity and character with this group. I have no doubt that they will go on to be some great young men.”
The Jet football seniors include Jacob Grenga, Justin Hargis, Trevor Parsons, Ronald Martin, Brandon Dalton, Austin Hubbard, Isaac McGhee, Jared Swallows, Payton Christian, Jacob DeBord, Ethan Pitton and Zach Sumach.
