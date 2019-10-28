A tough season for the Cumberland County Jets got no easier Friday as they were defeated at home by Bledsoe County 44-6 in a downpour.
Cumberland County falls to 0-9 with the non-region loss to the Warriors, who are now 6-3 on the season.
Bledsoe County put up 30 first-half points before going ahead 44-0.
Cumberland County got on the scoreboard in the fourth period when senior running back Jacob Grenga broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run to make the final score 44-6.
Grenga finished the contest with eight carries for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Weather was certainly a factor, as no passes were completed and only two were attempted.
Bledsoe County did not attempt a pass on their way to 405 rushing yards in the victory.
Though CCHS has been eliminated from playoff contention, the Jets will take the field one more time this season as they host Region 3-4A foe DeKalb County on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.