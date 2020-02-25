Live by the buzzer beater, die by the buzzer beater.
Ten days after defeating Grundy County with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, GCHS returned the favor to the Cumberland County Jets in the District 7AA championship game as they won 53-52 on a last-second three-pointer.
“It was a great game,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “I wish we would’ve came out on top, and I thought our boys battled.”
The Jets led 52-50 with 3.4 seconds remaining when Grundy County went the length of the court and Jaden Ruehling hit the game-winner from the right side.
“They made a play at the end,” Foster said. “I told the kids our goal is still in front of us. Our goal is to get into the substate, and you never know what can happen then.
“We’ve got tough-minded young men, and I’m really proud of them.”
Mason Wyatt led Cumberland County with 17 points, followed by Kole Torres with 14 and Trystan Miller with 13.
Wyatt, Torres and Reese Dykes were named all-tournament.
The loss is the first in league play for Cumberland County since joining District 7AA two seasons ago. CCHS currently has a 29-1 record in district play.
Though the Jets were defeated, they are still alive in postseason play. CCHS will host a Region 4AA quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday, opponent to be determined.
Cumberland County (52): Mason Wyatt 17, Kole Torres 14, Trystan Miller 13, Trevor Parsons 4, Reese Dykes 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.