Football season isn’t off to the start the Cumberland County Jets had hoped for as they fell to Whitwell Friday night, 29-17.
CCHS running back Drayton Hairston put up a career day in the opener, however, rushing for 161 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns along with two receptions for 17 yards.
Cumberland County freshman quarterback Noah Potter went 7-12 for 39 yards in his debut for the Jets.
Defensively, Cayden Matthews had five tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
It was CCHS who struck first as Hairston scored on a three-yard rush with 3:31 left in the first quarter. Kicker Jaime Perez added the extra point to put the Jets up 7-0.
A seven-point lead was short-lived as Whitwell returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, making the score 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Whitwell took their first lead in the second quarter via a 27-yard field goal with 6:30 left in the half.
Cumberland County answered with a field goal of their own as Perez nailed a 29-yarder as the first half expired, giving CCHS a 10-9 lead.
Whitwell’s ownership of the third quarter proved to be the difference as they outscored the Jets 13-0 in the frame to lead 22-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Cumberland County brought the game back to one possession with 6:53 remaining as Hairston punched in a one-yard touchdown rush followed by a Perez extra-point to make the score 22-17.
Whitwell quickly responded with a 59-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left to take a 29-22 lead, one they would hold for the duration of the contest.
The Jets gained 280 yards offensively, including 241 on the ground.
Cumberland County currently sits at 0-1 and welcomes Monterey to Jet Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
Photos from Friday’s Whitwell game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.