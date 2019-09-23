The ball didn’t bounce Cumberland County’s way Friday evening, as the visiting Macon County Tigers left Crossville with a 48-12 victory in Region 3-4A action.
“There was some improvement on our end,” said Jet head coach Eric Belew. “We had nine guys doing our assignment on defense. If two of them didn’t, when you play a team like that they’re going to hit you where your two are doing the wrong thing.”
The Tigers capitalized on early opportunities as they put up 41 points in the opening half. Macon County found the end zone twice in the first quarter, once on a 56-yard touchdown pass, and again on a 14-yard touchdown pass off a Jet turnover to lead 14-0 after one period.
“They (Macon) did a good job of attacking our weaknesses, but we’ve got to do a better job of making sure our 11 are doing what they’re supposed to do,” added Belew. “It’s taking ownership on whatever your roll is. It takes one guy to make a play, but it also takes one guy to ruin a play.”
Macon County scored on the first play of the second quarter via an 8-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Macon County recovered a Jet fumble in the end zone to push the score to 28-0.
Though the contest started rough, the Jets didn’t fold. On the next drive, Cumberland County running back Jacob Grenga found daylight and rushed for a 79-yard touchdown to close the gap to 28-6 with 10:07 left until halftime.
“The best part about that was we did it out of our base play in our base formation,” said. Belew. “That is the first play we put in when I got here in the spring. It wasn’t anything special, it was just guys doing their job. That just shows that we can be good at doing what we do.”
Macon County answered with a 40-yard rushing touchdown of their own to extend their lead to 35-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Jets scored their second special teams touchdown of the season as Treven McGhee ran it back 90 yards to the end zone for a Jet touchdown. Following a failed extra point, CCHS trailed 35-12 with 2:01 until halftime.
“We plugged away at it,” said Belew. We have a huge emphasis on getting vertical. Treven did a great job of outrunning everybody. That was a big play for us.”
Macon County scored once before the half on a 25-yard touchdown pass to lead 41-12 at the break. The Tigers tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter, making the final score 48-12.
With the loss, Cumberland County now sits at 0-5 on the season.
The Jets travel to non-region foe Walker Valley this Friday. The Mustangs are 1-3 overall this season.
