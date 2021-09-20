The Cumberland County Jets returned to Region 4-4A action on the road Friday night, where they fell to DeKalb County 35-10 in a rain-soaked contest.
Friday’s meeting was the first between the two since 2019, as COVID-19 issues canceled their 2020 matchup originally scheduled for week 11.
Jet running back Ryan Dowlen led CCHS in rushing with 73 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.
Cumberland County quarterback Braden Tollett went 7-14 for 58 yards in Friday’s game against the Tigers.
DeKalb County struck first, scoring on a one-yard run in the first quarter to lead 7-0.
Cumberland County answered quickly with a first-quarter touchdown of their own as Dowlen rushed in from 29-yards out for a score. Freshman Kicker Jaime Perez tacked on the extra point to tie the game at seven points each.
The Tigers opened the second quarter with another touchdown rush to take a 14-7 lead.
CCHS’ Perez then showed off his impressive kicking skills again, hitting a 45-yard field goal to bring the deficit to 14-10 in the second period, a score that would stand until halftime.
The second half was all DeKalb County as the Tigers scored two third-quarter touchdowns to lead 28-10 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth period, DeKalb County punched in their final score to win by a final of 35-10.
The Jets fall to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Region 4-4A play with the loss.
Macon County and Upperman are currently tied atop the region standings at 2-0 in region play.
Both DeKalb County and Stone Memorial are 1-1 in league play while the Jets and Livingston Academy are 0-2.
Up next for CCHS is a long road trip to Benton, TN, as the Jets will face Polk County.
Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.
Highlights from the CCHS vs. Polk County game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
