The Cumberland County Jets opened Region 3-4A play at a muddy Jet Stadium Friday night, where they were defeated by the Livingston Academy Wildcats, 7-0.
Adverse field conditions severely hampered both teams through the air as only three passes were completed by both programs combined.
After a scoreless first quarter, Livingston Academy found the end zone in the second period on a 10-yard run, making the score 7-0 and resulting in the game's only points.
Both Cumberland County and Livingston Academy struggled to move the ball offensively, as the Jets totaled 133 offensive yards compared to Livingston Academy's 222.
Jet quarterback Braden Tollett lead his team in rushing yards with 54 on ten attempts, followed by Reece Crockett at 26 yards and Colin Brown at 25.
Livingston Academy's Kaleb Robinson carried the load for the Wildcats, as the running back tallied 167 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Livingston victory.
Cumberland County falls to 0-3 overall this season with the loss and will take on non-region foe Clay County in Celina next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.