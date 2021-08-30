One week after moving the ball at ease in a season-opening 35-0 victory at Whitwell, the Cumberland County Jets struggled on offense Friday night in dropping a 21-7 decision at Monterey.
The Jets amassed 408 yards in their first game of the season but managed only seven first downs and 97 total yards against the Wildcats. Cumberland County’s ground game, which looked so good in week one picking up 369 yards, managed only 53 yards on 22 carries.
While the offense struggled, the Jets’ defense played well and kept the game close throughout.
The Jets forced a fumble on Monterey’s first snap of the game and recovered a second Wildcat fumble inside the 10 late in the first quarter to keep the home team out of the end zone.
Monterey, however, did find the end zone midway through the opening period when QB Matthew Montgomery capped a 62-yard scoring drive to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats also ended the half with an 11-play, 72-yard scoring drive to take a 14-0 lead at intermission.
Mason Bowman scored the touchdown on a 3-yard run.
After picking up just two first downs and 30 yards in the first half, the Jet offense started to find a rhythm in the third quarter.
After taking over on downs at the Monterey 49, Cumberland County mixed together the pass and the run in driving inside the Wildcat 10, but Monterey’s defense stiffened and held on fourth-and-one at the 2 yard line.
Cumberland County’s Treven McGhee picked off a pass two plays later, and that led to a 27-yard scoring drive that ended with Jet QB Ray Marshall scoring from 1-yard out.
Jaime Perez’ PAT cut the lead to 14-7 with 11:05 remaining in the contest.
But Monterey showed why they have been a top-notch program in recent years as the Wildcats answered adversity with a 10-play, 64-yard scoring drive that ate up nearly six minutes off the clock.
Montgomery scored his second touchdown of the night with a 1-yard run to make the score 21-7 with 5:15 left to play.
The Jets didn’t threaten down the stretch as they fell to 1-1 on the season.
Cumberland County opens Region 4-4A play Friday when they host Class 4A No. 7 Upperman (2-0).
