Tuesday’s down-to-the-wire season opener for the Cumberland County Jets didn’t go their way, as the visiting Clay County Bulldogs left Crossville with a 74-72 victory.
“I thought the kids played really hard,” said CCHS’ Taylor Denney following his first game as head coach. “We had a few mental lapses, but we really battled and didn’t hang our head.
“We had a chance to at the end there; they built a 7-point lead, but we kept battling and gave ourselves a chance at the end.”
Clay County, the defending Class A state champions, were led by Mr. Basketball finalist Grant Strong, who scored 44 points in his season debut.
“He’s really, really good,” Denney added. “He knows what he’s good at, and he plays hard. He’s a tough kid to deal with.
“I thought we guarded him as good as we could have.”
Kole Torres led Cumberland County in scoring with 25 points and five rebounds, followed by Jackson Inman with 19 points and five boards.
Carson Conatser hit double-figures with 10 points as well, along with eight rebounds from Jaxon Reed.
It was the Jets who controlled the game early, taking a 23-15 lead after one quarter. Cumberland County held a steady lead at halftime, 42-35
CCHS’s advantage grew to double-digits in the third period as they led 53-41 with 4:57 left in the third period.
Clay County showed why they’re one of the premier basketball programs in the state as they surged back to trim their deficit to one point (57-56) after three quarters.
The teams exchanged leads in the fourth quarter with Clay County leading by seven points (66-59) with 4:29 left.
Cumberland County clawed back, tying the game with less than 30 seconds to go.
However, it was Strong who put the game away as he was fouled with 1.5 seconds remaining, making both free throws to go ahead 74-72. The Jets’ final shot would fall short, giving the Bulldogs the victory.
Cumberland County’s schedule gets no easier on Saturday as they travel to Cleveland.
“We’ve got to work on some execution and mental toughness,” Denney said. “That’s a really good team to open up with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.