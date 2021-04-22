District 7AA play resumed for the Cumberland County Jets on Monday.
However, CCHS was swept by Marion County over the two-day series.
Marion County took game one 4-3 in Crossville and 3-0 on Tuesday in Jasper.
Game one
A Warrior run in the top of the seventh inning was the difference Monday as the Jets fell 4-3.
Reyce Nations stepped up for Cumberland County, going 3-4 at the plate with a run scored.
Ace Hawkins also tallied multiple hits as he went 2-4 with a run scored, and RBI and a double.
Each team got on the board twice in the first inning.
After Marion County’s two runs in the top half, CCHS answered with two of their own in the bottom as a Hawkins single scored Nations, followed by Kyle Shipe getting hit by a pitch, scoring Steven Hodge.
Marion retook a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but the Jets answered in the bottom half of the frame as Hawkins scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.
Marion County scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh to win by a final score of 4-3.
Game two
Game two in Jasper saw the Warriors shut out CCHS, 3-0. Marion County scored two runs in the bottom of the second and a third run in the bottom of the fourth.
Nations and Hodge tallied hits in game two.
CCHS is currently 8-12 overall.
The Jets hosted White County on Thursday and DeKalb County on Friday. CCHS travels to Meigs County on Monday for non-district action.
