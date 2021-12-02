Two of the Upper Cumberland’s strongest boys basketball programs met on the hardwood Tuesday night as the visiting York Institute Dragons defeated the Cumberland County Jets, 67-63.
CCHS led by as many as nine points (40-31) in the third quarter and three (58-55) in the fourth period before the Dragons closed out the final minutes of the fourth period to win by four.
Cumberland County’s Jackson Inman led the Jets in scoring with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Kole Torres posted 18 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Jets.
Carson Conatser neared a double-double for the Jets, recording nine points and eight assists.
York Institute’s Nic Smith had 29 points for the Dragons on Tuesday.
Cumberland County and York came out of the gates hot as the game was tied at 19 points each after one quarter.
The Jets lead by as many as six points (27-21) in the second quarter before taking a 31-28 lead into halftime.
CCHS’ lead grew to nine points in the third period before York Institute battled back and took a 50-47 lead after three quarters.
Cumberland County managed to grab a 58-55 lead late in the fourth before the Dragons went on to win by a final score of 67-63.
York went 10-16 from three-point range in their win, making the difference for the Dragons.
Cumberland County falls to 1-3 overall with the loss. The Jets are off Friday and return to action Tuesday as the boys host McCallie.
Photos from Tuesday’s York game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (63): Jackson Inman 22, Kole Torres 18, Carson Conatser 9, Devin Lane 4, Reece Crockett 4, Ace Hawkins 4, Jaxon Reed 2
