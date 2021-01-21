The Jets saw their struggles against White County continue on Tuesday, as the Warriors defeated CCHS in non-district action, 85-72.
Torres posted 23 points in the loss, followed by 20 from Inman.
The Jets are currently 7-11 overall and 3-1 in District 7AA play. Cumberland County will take the court again on Friday at home against Sequatchie County.
Cumberland County (72): Kole Torres 23, Jackson Inman 20, Adam Floyd 12, Devin Lane 7, Jaxon Reed 4, Ace Hawkins 4, Carson Conatser 2
