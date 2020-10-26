For the first time in over three weeks the Cumberland County Jets returned to action Friday night as they traveled to the state’s No. 5-ranked Class AA program, Bledsoe County.
Though Cumberland County pushed Warriors into the fourth quarter, the homestanding squad came away with a 40-19 victory.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” CCHS head coach Noah Repasky said. “Our effort was there and we competed tonight. We’ve had almost a month off, so I’m proud of us for competing.
“The month off hurt us as far as some execution and situational things,” Repasky added.
Cumberland County made a key personnel change going into Friday’s contest as receiver Ryan Dowlen moved to the quarterback position.
“Our offense has been struggling to score points,” Repasky said. “We’ve move the ball at times, but haven’t been consistent.
“We thought that we needed a spark; Dowlen is one of our toughest players,” he added. “He’ll do anything that we ask. He gave us a shot in the arm.”
Bledsoe County struck first on an 18-yard quarterback keeper by Harmon Keith with 4:55 left in the first period, making the score 7-0.
After a Jet punt, Cumberland County’s Ryan Dowlen got his team on the board with a 19-yard pick six to cut the Bledsoe lead to 7-6.
Bledsoe then found the end zone on their following drive, again via a QB run as Keith scored from eight yards out to make the score 14-6 at the end of the first period.
CCHS then took over and faced a third-and-two, where Dowlen made his presence felt on the Jet offensive end as he threw a touchdown pass to tight end Michael Triplett covering 32 yards. The PAT made the score 14-13 with 9:33 left until halftime.
Bledsoe County would score on the following possession and twice in the final 1:20 of the second quarter to take a 33-13 lead into halftime.
“We have to get out of our own way,” Repasky said. “We had a rough spot there with about two minutes before the half. We had a chance to score or go down by only one score at halftime, and we didn’t execute well there.”
Cumberland County started the second half with the ball and drove down field to the 11-yard line, where Jet running back Colin Brown found his way into the end zone for six, making the score 33-19 with 3:10 left in the third period.
Bledsoe County would put the game out of reach midway though the fourth quarter as they scored on a 45-yard touchdown run with 6:28 left, making the final score 40-19 in favor of the Warriors.
Dowlen finished with 94 rushing yards on 23 attempts, along with a 32-yard touchdown pass and a pick-six on defense.
Brown added 65 rushing yards and a touchdown for CCHS
“Anytime you can take a good team into the fourth quarter with a chance to win, you’ve had a good night,” Repasky said. “We had kids stepping up that hadn’t played all year long, and had a lot of firsts tonight. We had some kids score some touchdowns that had never had one. We had a pick-six, and I don’t know how long it’s been since we’ve had one of those.”
Cumberland County falls to 0-7 on the season, as their two games canceled due to COVID-19 are counted as a “no contest” per TSSAA rules.
The Jets will travel to DeKalb County this Friday at 7 p.m. for their final game of the season.
