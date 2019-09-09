Cumberland County’s hope for an upset didn’t pan out at Livingston Academy on Friday, as the Wildcats defended their home turf 42-0 in Region 3-4A football action.
“Livingston is a great team,” said CCHS head coach Eric Belew. “But it’s not about what Livingston does; we have got to buy into ourselves. We’ve got some guys that are learning, and I’m still very excited. We’ve got the kids to do something special.”
After the Jet defense forced a three-and-out
to open the game, the Wildcats posted three touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 21-0 lead.
Livingston Academy found the end zone again in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room.
Following the break, the Wildcats scored two more touchdowns to win by a final score of 42-0.
“They (Livingston) are a great team, but 21 of their points came from us not covering our deep third in cover 3,” Belew said of the defense. “In my mind, three touchdowns came off three plays.”
Offensively, the Jets struggled to find rhythm as they were held to 97 total yards. Senior quarterback Trevor Parsons totaled 32 rushing yards along with 27 by Brandon Dalton.
“We cannot have goose-egg nights,” added Belew. “That’s unacceptable. They took away our run game by sending a bunch of guys, so we’ve got to be able to throw the ball.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 0-3 this season and 0-1 in Region 3-4A play.
Up next for Cumberland County is homecoming, as the Clay County Bulldogs will travel to Jet Stadium this Friday.
“They won their first three games, and we’re going to have to bring it,” added Belew.
“We’re excited about the matchup.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.