Thursday night football didn't go Cumberland County's way as they fell at Lenoir City, 40-0.
Lenoir City (1-3) put up 37 first-half points against the Jets (0-4) en route to their first win of the season.
RB Drayton Hairston led Cumberland County with 47 rushing yards, followed by QB Noah Potter with 28. Bryson Wilson led in receiving with one catch for 34 yards.
Lenoir City punched in their first touchdown of the afternoon via a one-yard rush on fourth-and-one at the goal line with 5:59 left in the opening period. After the two-point conversion, the Panthers led 8-0.
LC found the end zone again three minutes later on a 24-yard touchdown pass to go up 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers posted 21 second-quarter points. The first of three touchdowns came on a 13-yard rush with 7:50 remaining until halftime to go up 22-0.
On the ensuing Cumberland County drive, Lenoir City intercepted a Jet pass and returned it inside the CCHS 5-yard line, scoring on the next play to go up 30-0 over CCHS.
With less than a minute until halftime, Lenoir City grew their lead to 37-0 via a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers tacked on a third-quarter field goal to win 40-0.
Cumberland County gets an extra day of rest as they return to Region 4-4A play next Friday as they host DeKalb County. The Tigers sit at 2-1 and host Watertown tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.