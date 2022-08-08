With football season less than two weeks away, the Cumberland County Jets traveled to Walker Valley for a scrimmage against the Mustangs last Thursday.
Walker Valley, who made the playoffs in Region 4-5A last season, won the varsity portion 28-0.
“We’re thin and have about 20 guys playing,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We’re not in shape yet, and that caught up to us physically and mentally.
“When you play a team as athletic as Walker Valley, if you’re not in the right spot they can hurt you,” he added. “We gave them a few cheap touchdowns on vertical plays.”
Walker Valley’s spread, pass-happy offense was a challenge for the Jets, who are looking to build off their best season in 19 years.
“They’ve got 108 dressed and throw the ball around a lot,” Repasky said. “We had some communication problems early. This will be good for us, though. There’s lots of teaching moments. We won’t see this many athletic kids on one team this season.”
The Jet defense showed bright spots.
“Defensively we stopped the run well, and I expect that out of our front seven,” Repasky added. “Offensively, we had some spurts with three or four first downs. We have to continue working on our passing game and score some points.”
Under center, the CCHS quarterback position is still up for grabs between freshman Noah Potter and sophomore Bryson Wilson.
“Bryson is such a utility guy,” Repasky said. “He played five different spots. We’ve got a few different guys out in those spots. We gave Noah some more snaps on offense, and he did well for a young kid. All the reps he gets, the better.
“Bryson will be all over the field for us and will be one of the better playmakers. Going forward, whatever we need this football team to do, he’ll do it.”
Two linemen had exceptional scrimmages as well.
“Clay Mullen played well, and Jordan Olson did well on both lines” Repasky said. “Connor Hankins played well at receiver. We’ve got to have some more guys step up and be ready for us.”
Cumberland County will host York Institute Friday at 6 p.m. for their final preseason action before kicking off the regular season Aug. 19 at home against Whitwell.
