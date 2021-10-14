The Cumberland County Jets won’t be in action Friday as they’re in their annually scheduled bye week.
CCHS is currently 4-4 on the season with wins over Whitwell, Lenoir City, Polk County and Livingston Academy. The Jets fell to Monterey, Upperman, DeKalb County and Stone Memorial.
This season has been one of firsts for the Jets under second-year head coach Noah Repasky.
Week one saw CCHS win their first game since 2016, a resounding 35-0 victory over Whitwell to start the year.
The Jets knocked off their first region win since 2016 last week, a 43-20 second-half explosion against Livingston Academy at Jet Stadium.
CCHS is at .500 in the ninth week of the season for the first time since 2015 and only the fifth time since 2001.
Cumberland County is still mathematically alive for the Class 4A playoffs, though they will need some help as they don’t currently control their own destiny.
The Jets will finish the regular season out in familiar territory, as their final two games are at Jet Stadium.
CCHS hosts Jackson County for homecoming next Friday and Region 4-4A foe Macon County on Friday, Oct. 29.
Jackson County is currently 3-3 on the year with wins over Sale Creek, Livingston Academy and Maplewood. The Blue Devils have losses to Clay County, Sequatchie County and East Nashville.
Photos and video highlights from the Jets’ season to date are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
