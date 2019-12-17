A strong fourth-quarter performance fueled the Cumberland County Jets to their seventh straight victory Monday night, as they won at Rhea County 73-64.
“We fought really hard,” said CCHS coach Will Foster following the game. “We fought through adversity. Our kids kept battling and hit big shots when we needed to. I was proud of us getting a big, hard-fought win on the road.”
The teams were neck-and-neck through the first period as Rhea County led 15-13 after the first eight minutes. The Golden Eagles held their lead going into the locker room 31-30.
Mason Wyatt led the Jets in first-half scoring as the senior posted 11 points through two quarters.
After trading baskets early in the third period, Jet sophomore Jackson Inman stepped up and hit back-to-back three pointers to give Cumberland County a 41-37 lead with 3:13 left in the period.
However, Rhea County would survive the flurry of points to hold a 45-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.
At the 6:51 remaining mark, Cumberland County’s Trystan Miller was able to secure his team the lead with two free throws, putting CCHS ahead 49-47.
Wyatt and Inman both added big baskets in the five-minute mark, as the duo recorded consecutive and-ones to push the Jet lead to 55-49 with 5:09 left.
Rhea County would cut the CCHS lead to two (63-61) with 1:39 to go before Inman stepped up to hit a jumpshot, giving Cumberland County a two-possession lead and putting the contest out of Rhea County’s reach.
The Jets finished out the game at the free throw line to win 73-64, good for their seventh consecutive victory.
Inman finished as the Jets’ high-scorer as the sophomore posted 19 points and four rebounds.
Wyatt neared a triple-double as he finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Miller posted his season-high in scoring as he put up 18 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kole Torres also finished in double-figures with 12 points and six rebounds.
“It’s good that we’re getting contributions from everybody,” Foster added. “Everybody that went in that game played well.”
The win put the Jets at 7-3 overall and was their seventh consecutive victory going into Tuesday’s contest against York Institute.
“We play one game at a time,” Foster said. “We’ve got to improve a lot still.”
Cumberland County (73): Jackson Inman 19, Trystan Miller 18, Mason Wyatt 18, Kole Torres 12, Reese Dykes 3, Carson Conatser 3
