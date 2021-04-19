Cumberland County’s dominance over District 6AA continued Friday night as the Jets defeated DeKalb County 7-3.
Friday’s contest was a weather makeup from the originally-scheduled date of April 8.
CCHS senior Drew Davidson posted another stellar performance, scoring four goals and recording an assist in the win against the Tigers.
Miguel Lopez scored two goals while teammate Jeremy Ocampo had a goal and an assist.
Ben Hines posted an assist as well.
Cumberland County hosts Stone Memorial on Tuesday in a pivotal District 6AA rematch. The Jets defeated SMHS 1-0 in double overtime on April 1.
The Jets are currently 5-0 in district play with a sweep of Livingston Academy and one win over Stone Memorial, DeKalb County and Upperman.
CCHS will hit the road Thursday to play DeKalb and again on Friday for a trip to Upperman, both district contests.
Cumberland County will finish the regular season with non-district action at home against McMinn County on April 29, on the road against Rhea County on May 4 and at Cooke-ville on May 6.
Photos, video highlights and more from Tuesday’s Stone Memorial game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
