Cumberland County’s first home basketball game since Dec. 10 was all Jets as they defeated Clarkrange, 76-43.
“We didn’t shoot it great, but we still scored 76,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “I thought our pace offensively was really good, and we shared it well.”
The Jets spent Christmas break in Hilton Head, SC, and Tampa, FL, for basketball tournaments.
“There was a little bit of a lag,” Denney said. “We haven’t played at home in a long time. Even before the trips, we played at York and at Stone. For the most part, we hit the ground running.
The game was a milestone moment for senior Kole Torres, who scored his 1,000th career point in the win.
“He works super hard and is in the gym all the time,” Denney said. “The boys were really excited for him.”
Torres’ 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals led the balanced Jet effort against the Buffaloes, followed by fellow 1,000-point scorer Jackson Inman, who posted 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win. Inman’s milestone basket came only 14 days prior in Hilton Head, SC.
“They’re the hardest workers we have in the program, and that’s no accident,” Denney said. “It’s a luxury when you’ve got two kids that can go for 25 points.”
Carson Conatser and Reece Crockett rounded out the Jet double-digit scorers as Conatser had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Crockett posted 10 points and four steals.
CCHS trailed only once (4-2) en route to their 33-point win. Cumberland County wasted no time putting the game out of reach as they led 23-8 after one quarter and 39-21 at halftime.
The rout continued in the third quarter as the Jets led 55-33 before winning, 76-43.
Cumberland County is now 6-8 overall and travels to District 7AAA foe Livingston Academy on Friday.
“We’ve not played there at Livingston since I’ve been there,” Denney said. “We played them at Tech a few years ago and last year at our place. Coach Jimmy Miller does a great job, and they have a lot of pride. I expect it to be a rowdy place on Friday.”
Cumberland County (76): Kole Torres 17, Jackson Inman 16, Carson Conatser 15, Reece Crockett 10, Devin Lane 8, Braeden Woodard 4, Jaxon Reed 2, Ace Hawkins 2, Ethan Dixon 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.