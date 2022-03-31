Cumberland County soccer picked up their third consecutive victory of the season Tuesday night as they defeated District 7AAA foe DeKalb County, 3-1.
The Jets have been untouched in district play over the last four years, as they haven’t lost a league game since the 2018 season.
The win is their third straight District 7AAA win this season, following a 7-0 victory at Upperman and 4-0 at Livingston Academy last week.
Wyatt Davis started the game off with a Jet goal in the first half before DeKalb County found the back of the net less than five minutes later to tie the game at one.
Right before halftime, Jet senior Reece Crockett assisted Juan Donis, who put a shot in the bottom right corner of the net to give the Jets a 2-1 advantage at the break.
After halftime, Davis found the back of the net for a second time, this one a highlight-reel shot from more than 30 yards away to put CCHS up 3-1.
Late in the action, a handball on the Jets in the box set up a DeKalb penalty kick that CCHS keeper Ben Hinds successfully defended to hold off any chance at a Tiger comeback, locking up the 3-1 Cumberland County win.
The Jets improved to 3-1-2 with the win and traveled to district foe White County on Thursday.
Cumberland County hosts Upperman on Tuesday in District 7AAA play.
