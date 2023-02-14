Coaches often talk about wanting their teams to be playing at their best, whether it be baseball, football or basketball, at the end of the season. In most cases, regular season records don’t mean a lot because one win in the district tournament will often advance a team automatically into the region tournament whether they win the district or not.
One coach that seems to be seeing that happen is Cumberland County’s Taylor Denney. The Jets have won two of their last three games, knocking off DeKalb County last Tuesday, and Clarkrange, 58-42, Friday night.
“We really wanted to finish this last week the right way,” Denney said. “We got it started the right way with a win over DeKalb County.
“Clarkrange is a lot like us. They’re not very big, so they have to do a lot of things on the perimeter. We wanted to just play solid defense and hold them to one shot. They play a tough matchup zone, but I thought our kids did a pretty good job with that.”
The Jets jumped out of the gate on a high note, getting big buckets from Braeden Woodard and Jaxon Reed to lead 13-4 after the first eight minutes. The Buffaloes came fighting back and remained in striking distance, trailing 26-19 at the intermission.
Cumberland County had a surge to open the second half and behind baskets from Braden Leviner and Braylon Burnett, the Jets led 40-27 after three complete quarters.
Woodard led the charge for the Jets [6-23] with 24 points. Reed had 13 and Leviner had 10. Sol Sitton, Burnett, Josh Sliger and Ethan Dixon scored three each.
Jack Cordell led Clarkrange [5-26] in scoring with 12 points.
“In the second half, we came out and really took it up a notch, which is what you want to do,” Denney said. ‘I thought everyone contributed tonight. We had a couple of seniors make some big shots in the fourth quarter. I couldn’t be more proud of those kids for how hard they’ve worked and how that paid off for them tonight.”
The Jets will now fight to keep their season alive when they open the district tournament Thursday night at Upperman. Tipoff is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
