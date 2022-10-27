The Cumberland County High School Jets football team is not eligible for post season play at this time, but there is a larger prize looming in their final regularly scheduled game Friday night … pride.
Jet Head Coach Noah Repasky this week expressed the pride he has in a team that has made great progesive strides since the first game of the season.
“Our young team has shown improvements throughout the course of the year,” Repasky said after Friday night’s win over Jackson County, 21-7. “We are learning how to ride the waves of momentum that come throughout the course of a game.
“We are learning to play each play with discipline and focus and the reset for the next.”
The Jets travel to Macon County in Lafayette to close out the season. Macon County is 7-2 and is coming off a loss to Smith County, 28-20. They are a hard hitting, hard running football team.
The Jets are coming off what Repasky believes to be their best effort of the season and the coaching staff has been busy preparing CCHS for what to expect.
“Macon is a good ball team with a lot of young athletes,” said Repasky. “They have a lot of team speed that will give us some problems. We have to control the line of scrimmage and keep the ball away from them as much as possible.”
A key to Friday night’s contest for the Jets will be sustaining and finishing offensive drives with points. The Jets must also eliminate penalties and not turn the ball over. Those factors have kept the Jets out of the end zone in previous games.
“We have to make big plays on offense,” Repasky said.
“We are looking forward to competing one last time with this group,” he said of the 2022 CCHS team.
The Macon County Tigers football field is located on Days Rd. in Lafayette, and is a drive of about 95 miles and should take about an hour and 40 minutes.
To reach the high school, drive I-40 to the Baxter exit (Gainesboro Hwy., travel through Gainesboro and Red Boiling Springs to Hwy. 52 and following the signs into Lafayette.)
