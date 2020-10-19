After more than a week away, the Cumberland County High School football team returned to action this week following a positive COVID-19 case within the program on Oct. 8.
The Jets team went into quarantine, forcing them to miss their game at Friday on Oct. 9 and Region 3-4A contest with cross-town foe Stone Memorial.
The Jets were given no-contests for the Rockwood and Stone Memorial games, while their opponents received a victory.
Cumberland County (0-6, 0-3) returns to action this Friday night for a non-region contest at Bledsoe County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Next week will see CCHS travel to DeKalb County to close out their regular season.
