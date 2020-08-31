Saturday afternoon saw an old rivalry add another chapter, as the Cumberland County Jets traveled to White County to face the Warriors, who picked up a 45-12 victory in their season-opener.
“It was a tough game,” said CCHS coach Noah Repasky. “They handed it to us. We got some humble pie after last week; we’ve got a long way to go and a lot of things to fix.”
White County wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as the Warriors found the end zone on their first three possessions to lead 22-0 after one quarter. WCHS capitalized on a Jet interception, fumble and turnover on downs in the opening frame.
In the second, the Jets found life as quarterback Braden Tollett found receiver Ryan Dowlen for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 10:53 left until halftime, making the score 22-6.
Late in the second quarter, White County added a 34-yard touchdown run to take a 29-6 lead with 2:26 left until halftime.
The first-half scoring was far from over, as on the ensuing drive Tollett hit Treven McGhee in the end zone on a 27-yard pass for six, cutting the Warrior lead to 29-12 with 38.3 seconds left until the half.
“We had a little time and hit our guys,” Repasky said on the two passing touchdowns. “We’ve got to be able to run the ball, though. That’s just two of about 60 plays. We’ve got to string together plays.”
White County hit two big plays in the final seconds before the break, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to lead 36-12 at halftime.
The Warriors tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter and safety in the fourth to win by a final score of 45-12.
“White County was on a layoff and was excited to play,” Repasky said. “It didn’t go our way early and we were shell shocked. We didn’t have an answer, and we didn’t tackle well or block much.”
The loss drops Cumberland County to 0-2 this season. CCHS will host Livingston Academy in their Region 3-4A opener Friday at 7 p.m.
