It wasn’t the prettiest game his team has ever played, but it was still a victory and that’s what’s important. Cub Whitson and his Cumberland County Jets picked up a 2-0 victory over Livingston Academy Tuesday in the District 6AA Soccer Tournament in Sparta.
“We have to be happy, getting through, but man it was a sloppy game,” Whitson said after the game. “Sometimes in those moments, you find what you can be happy about and just getting through might just have to be that for us tonight. It is a bright spot in an otherwise ugly game.”
The win pushes Cumberland County to 9-3-1 on the season and earns it a spot in the tournament finals May 11 against DeKalb County.
The Jets picked up a goal early in the game when Nicky Azzani put a ball in the back of the net from 10 yards out. The two teams went back and forth for most of the rest of the game until Tyler Phillips found a loose ball in the front of the net he kicked in to give CCHS a 2-0 lead.
“The first 5 minutes of each half, and the last 5 minutes are some of the most dangerous moments in a game,” Whitson said. “It is when a lot of goals are scored. I think we scored in the first 5 minutes of the game and then in the last 5 minutes.
“I think we were ready to play tonight. I think the field conditions, it was a pretty slippery field, got to us. Then, it was probably the hottest day of the year. Those are not excuses, we just have to be mentally tougher than that.”
In the second half, Whitson said Livingston picked up the physicality of the match and the move began to affect the Jets.
“They did a good job of stopping our flow and we did not do a good job of recreating that flow,” Whitson said. “We were very choppy, and I don’t think our decision making was the best it could have been. We were forcing some stuff we shouldn’t have forced. Livingston is an extremely hard-working team, and they matched our work ethic. They made things happen.”
Whitson said it felt good to get back to the district title game and prepare for another trip to the region contest.
“Getting to the region tournament is about expectations, where I think we should be no matter what,” Whitson said. “People expect us to have down years, and I think people expect we’re not as good as I think we are. But that does nothing but to fuel us to get back here every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.