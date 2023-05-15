The Cumberland County Jets kept peppering the DeKalb County goal last week during their district championship soccer match in Sparta. Shot after shot zipped by the goal, when the DCHS keeper wasn’t making admirable stops to keep the game tied at 0-0.
But in the 69th minute of the contest, Dominic Olson took a through ball just outside the penalty box and put the shot in the lower right corner of the goal to give Cumberland County a 1-0 advantage and, eventually, the victory.
“I am extremely proud of the boys. It was a lot of hard work. They fought hard for this, they put it together, got a goal and won the game,” said Cumberland County coach Cub Whitson.
“We’d been having a problem playing through the midfield and connecting with our guys up front. In the second half, that started to look a lot better.
“Jonathan Tellez ends up intercepting a ball, moving the ball forward and putting it right on the money. It was so good that Nicky [Azzani] and Dominic both had a chance on it. I think Nicky gets a tap on it to redirect it, and Dom runs on to it, and was able to get it past the keeper.”
The district title game was the third time the Jets have hooked up with DeKalb County this season, and the third time the game was a back-and-forth battle. The Jets, 10-4-2 for the year, won the previous two contests by scores of 3-1 and 1-0.
“Whenever we play DeKalb County, we try to look at a lot of variables because they mix a lot of things up,” Whitson said.
“It is difficult to scout and prepare for them, so we talked to the guys about what they might do. Really, it comes down to performing. We were on our heels in the first half tonight, but the guys turned things around in the second half.
“Our defense is tremendous. Those guys probably don’t get enough credit. The guys have put together some very good soccer from the defensive side for awhile now, and I have a ton of respect for them.”
Cumberland County will open region play May 16 when the Jets host Kingston, Kickoff is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
“I had it on the boys’ scouting report that in a game like this big players have to make big plays. But I added that it takes the little things to lead to that big moment,” Whitson said. “We emphasized that in the second half.
“Jonathan Tellez was all over the field in the first half, making all the little plays that would turn in to bigger plays later on. He was the one that got the ball to Dom in the second half, and I think it was perfect for him to make that play. A lot of times he goes unnoticed, but often it is the little things he does that turn into big things for the other guys.”
