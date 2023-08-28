With the lifetime series standing at seven wins apiece, Friday night’s football game between visiting Cumberland County High School and Bledsoe County High in Pikeville was a tiebreaker of sorts.
Fittingly, the game was tied 7-7 at the end of regulation. However, in overtime, Bledsoe County took the lead in the game and the series by scoring a touchdown and making the extra point to escape with a 14-13 win.
Cumberland County scored first in the extra period, but the following kick was partially blocked and fell short of the goalpost.
With the loss, the Jets fall to 1-1 on the season, while Bledsoe improved to 1-1 overall.
“We showed lots of grit and guts,” said CCHS coach Noah Repasky, echoing his words to the team in the end zone following the game. “We made too many mistakes to win. We had penalties at inopportune times and had 10 to 12 for the game. That’s too many against a good team like Bledsoe.”
The game was marked by turnovers on both sides, with a fumble by Bledsoe two minutes into the first quarter leading to a recovery and subsequent touchdown by Cumberland County junior outside linebacker Devon Gilstrap, who had three fumble recoveries and seven tackles.
That proved to be the only scoring in the first half, as several offensive drives by the Jets and Warriors were undone by penalties and fumbles.
In the third quarter, Bledsoe County scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Jonathan Thomas, following an 85-yard drive, and subsequently tied the game with the extra point.
Cumberland County and Bledsoe County had chances to win the game in regulation.
At the 8:39 mark of the fourth quarter, with the game still tied at 7-7, Bledsoe intercepted a tipped pass from CCHS junior quarterback Bryson Wilson and mounted a drive highlighted by several long runs that set up a 20-yard field goal.
However, Bledsoe’s kicker hooked the ball to the left. The Wildcats also recovered a CCHS fumble with 2:31 to go in the game.
Cumberland County got the ball back with less than a minute to play, but could not capitalize on the opportunity.
In overtime, with each team starting from the 10-yard line, CCHS ran several running plays that culminated with Wilson pushing into the end zone on fourth down from the 1-yard line. The ensuing kick was blocked.
Bledsoe County then got its chance and stayed on the ground, advancing to within a yard of the end zone.
Despite a strong stand by the Jets defense, Thomas bulled over the goal line on fourth down to tie the game. Then, the kick split the goalposts and gave Bledsoe County the victory by the narrowest of margins.
Repasky said the defense played well and will keep the Jets in games this year. Offensively, he said Wilson ran the offense and the ball well, while sophomore tailback Darrel Davis ran hard and wanted the ball at the end of the game.
Wilson completed four of eight passes for 48 yards and threw one interception. Davis rushed for 41 yards on 14 carries and had one reception for 40 yards.
Defensively, seniors Wyatt Sharpe and Adam Packett led the way with 11 tackles apiece, and senior Cayden Matthews had eight.
