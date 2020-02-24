It took an extra day to determine it, but the Cumberland County Jets will get a chance at their third consecutive District 7AA championship after Friday’s 58-44 semifinal win over Sequatchie County.
“We didn’t play well offensively, but we held them to 44 points,” said CCHS coach Will Foster. “We missed some easy ones. All that matters this time of year is survive and advance.”
Mason Wyatt put together an incredible performance. The senior district MVP recorded 19 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“What can you say about Mason?” Foster said. “He won the game there. I thought he took over and made some big shots.”
Jackson Inman also hit double-figures. The sophomore had 13 points.
Sequatchie County was able to trim the CCHS lead to four (25-21) early in the third period, but the Jets followed with a 13-4 run to keep the Indians out of range.
Cumberland County held strong in the final quarter, winning the semifinal contest by a final score of 58-44.
CCHS saw a familiar foe in Monday’s championship game: Grundy County.
“We’ve got to be ready to go,” Foster said. “We got one of our goals; to host a region game. Now we want to go into it as the No. 1 seed.”
The Jets’ and Yellow Jackets’ previous two contests came down to the wire, as CCHS won the last meeting on a four-point play at the buzzer.
Cumberland County (58): Mason Wyatt 19, Jackson Inman 13, Kole Torres 9, Trystan Miller 9, Reese Dykes 4, Trevor Parsons 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.