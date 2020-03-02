The Cumberland County Jets are back in the Region 4AA semifinals after a 56-43 victory over Watertown in the quarterfinal round Saturday.
A strong start was crucial for the Jets, as they built a 25-13 lead at halftime.
Watertown was able to get within eight points (30-22) in the third period, but the Jets held off the Tigers to lead 32-22 going into the fourth.
Both teams found their rhythm offensively in the final period, as the Jets outscored Watertown 24-21 in the fourth to win by a final score of 56-43.
It was a balanced attack offensively for Cumberland County, as senior district MVP Mason Wyatt posted 14 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Jets.
Trystan Miller recorded 13 points and five assists.
Point guard Reese Dykes had nine points and five assists as well.
The victory avenges last season’s quarterfinal loss to the Tigers, and qualifies the Jets for Tuesday’s Region 4AA semifinal round.
CCHS improved to 18-11 overall and will face Upperman at Tennessee Tech University on Tuesday.
Cumberland County (56): Mason Wyatt 14, Trystan Miller 13, Reese Dykes 9, Kole Torres 9, Jackson Inman 7, Trevor Parsons 4
