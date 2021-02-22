The Cumberland County Jets punched their ticket to a fourth consecutive District 7AA championship game Saturday afternoon via an 83-64 win over Bledsoe County in the semifinal round.
“Our kids did a good job today,” said CCHS head coach Will Foster. “We didn’t do a great job of rebounding in the first quarter, but after that I thought we did great. Devin Lane did a fantastic job getting in there.”
The Jets were led by a balanced attack, as four players scored at least 14 points.
Adam Floyd and Jackson Inman posted 16 points apiece. Inman added seven rebounds and four assists, while Floyd recorded three assists.
Lane posted 15 points and seven rebounds on 4-5 shooting from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line.
Also in double-figures was Kole Torres with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Bledsoe County kept the contest within reach through the first half. The Warriors led 24-21 midway through the second period before CCHS closed the period on a 24-10 run to lead 45-34 at halftime.
Cumberland County held a steady double-digit lead through the third period and led 64-51 into the final quarter.
Bledsoe County briefly cut the CCHS lead to single digits (66-59) before the Jets regained control and closed out to win 83-64.
The win sets up a showdown between Cumberland County and rival Grundy County in Tuesday’s District 7AA championship game, which will be played at GCHS.
The Yellow Jackets swept the regular season contests against CCHS and defeated Cumberland County on a buzzer-beater in last season’s district championship game.
“We’ve got to play better,” Foster said. “We’ve looked through our games with them and we’re going to have a good scout. We’ve got to make sure we don’t settle.”
The Cumberland County Jets are no strangers to district championship games under Foster.
“It’s a big game for us,” he said. “It’ll be the seventh time in 12 years, so it’s something we’re used to.”
This year’s district tournament is more important than years past, as hosting region tournament games is on the line.
“It’s big this year, because we’d host all the way to the state tournament,” Foster said.
Cumberland County at Grundy County will tip off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Results, photos, video and more from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
Cumberland County (83): Jackson Inman 16, Adam Floyd 16, Devin Lane 15, Kole Torres 14, Reece Crockett 9, Carson Conatser 9, Jaxon Reed 4
