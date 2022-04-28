CCHS v LA-123 Web.jpg
Kirk Daniel Carter

Tuesday’s boys soccer matchup in Smithville between Cumberland County and DeKalb County needed an extra period to determine a winner as CCHS defeated the Tigers in double overtime, 2-1.

Cumberland County’s Gabrial Alva scored the game’s golden goal via a penalty kick with 17 seconds remaining to give his team the victory.

Alva’s PK was set up by a run by Reece Crockett that resulted in a penalty in the box, setting the Jets up for the win.

It was DeKalb County that struck first less than 16 minutes into the contest as they scored on a highlight-reel finish to take a 1-0 lead.

Less than five minutes later, Cumberland County’s Jaziel Perez drew a Tiger foul in the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1.

That score remained through regulation thanks to a standout defensive performance by Cumberland County, led by keeper Jaime Perez.

After an empty first overtime period, the teams went to a second sudden-death overtime with a penalty kick shootout looming should neither team score.

But score the Jets did on Alva’s PK to the right corner with 17 seconds left to win 2-1.

Cumberland County improved to 8-2-3 overall and 7-1 in District 6AA play with Tuesday’s win. The Jets hosted White County on Thursday in league play and are scheduled to travel to Warren County on Monday.

