Cumberland County High School soccer continued their winning ways Thursday evening as they defeated White County, 2-0.

The Jets used a strong defensive performance to shut out the Warriors along with two second-half goals in a 12-minute span.

After going into halftime tied at 0, Jet sophomore Gabrial Alva scored off an assist from Jaziel Perez, giving CCHS a 1-0 lead with 27:52 left.

Cumberland County freshman Jaime Perez got in on the scoring at the 16:07 mark, firing in a highlight-reel shot from outside the box on the left side to put CCHS up 2-0.

Cumberland County is currently 9-2-3 overall and 8-1 in District 6AA play. The Jets played at Warren County on Monday and host Cookeville on Thursday before traveling to White County on Friday.

