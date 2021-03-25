The Cumberland County Jet soccer team gave their home fans something to cheer about Tuesday, as CCHS opened District AA with a 9-0 win over Livingston Academy.
Cumberland County’s win was a nice bounceback after going 0-2-1 in the Smoky Mountain Cup last weekend against the Southeast’s top talent.
“The boys were very ready to play after that long weekend in Gatlinburg,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “They executed well and put on a great show for our crowd.”
Aiden Zeino led Cumberland County with four goals and one assist.
Drew Davidson also scored in mutliple goals, as he put two in the back of the net along with two assists.
Akram Amara, Miguel Lopez and Jaziel Perez also scored goals to total nine for the Jets. Lopez also added an assist.
Assisting on goals in the 9-0 win over Livingston were Jonathan Tellez and Gabriel Alva.
CCHS is now 1-0 in district play.
The Jets are currently 2-2-1 overall this season and will hit the road agains this weekend to the Soddy-Daisy Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
