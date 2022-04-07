Tuesday’s cold, rainy conditions didn’t make for exciting soccer in Crossville, as the Cumberland County Jets came from behind to defeat Upperman, 3-2.
An uncharacteristic first half saw CCHS trail 2-1 at halftime. The Jets struck first as Akram Amara hit Gabiral Alva on a cross for a goal on the right side with 32:18 left in the period.
Upperman would close the half strong, however, with a goal at the 20:50 remaining mark and another with 51.5 seconds left until halftime to take a 2-1 lead.
“We just weren’t there,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “That was a bad half of soccer. Upperman did a really good job at taking it to us.”
The Jets’ halftime meeting worked as they came out with new life, scoring with 33:31 left in the game when Tyler Hall found the ball in front of the net off a free kick and tapped it in to tie the game at two goals each.
“He refused to give up,” Whitson said. “The keeper was bobbling the ball on this wet field so Tyler was smart and crashed the goal.”
CCHS took the lead on a Wyatt Davis shot from outside the box with 29:41 left to go ahead 3-2.
“Akram saw the opportunity to make the game easy, and got it to Wyatt,” Whitson said. “Wyatt made a heads-up play and put it on frame and gave it a chance to go in.”
The Jet defense held off any late pushes by Upperman to win by a final score of 3-2.
“We needed energy and leadership,” Whitson said on the second half. “We attacked harder and played defense a lot better. When you do those little things, it simplifies the game. That’s what it’s all about.”
The Jets are currently 4-1-2 overall and play at Stone Memorial on Friday.
