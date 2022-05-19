The Cumberland County High School boys team soccer finds itself in familiar territory as the Jets defeated Kingston 4-0 Tuesday to advance to Thursday’s Region 3AA championship and Saturday’s Class AA Sectional.
“That’s always going to be our goal; to get here,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson. “After getting to state in 2019, we realized we can actually do this. It’s not just a dream; it’s reality.”
After falling in the District 6AA championship last week to crosstown rival Stone Memorial, 1-0, the Jets found themselves on the road for an elimination game against the Kingston Yellow Jackets.
“This year has been a challenge with a lot of adversity,” Whitson said, “It’s hard work, but we’ve found ways to win games. We’ve learned a lot of seasons this year that we didn’t have to in the past few seasons.”
Shutting out the Jackets was another milestone for the battle-tested CCHS defense.
“I can’t talk enough about how tough our defenders have been with a lot of injuries and guys going down,” Whitson added. “Our defense has really stepped up and got better all season long.”
This wasn’t the Jets’ first showdown with Kingston. They defeated the Jackets 2-0 on April 19.
“We speculated that if we got to this point, we’d run into Kingston,” Whitson said. “It definitely helped playing them earlier. I always like to try and play teams we’d see in regionals or substate. That’s always our goal, to get there. We got to know their players and style.”
Making his full return from injury was Cumberland County’s Miguel Lopez, who played like he hadn’t missed a beat as he scored all four CCHS goals in the victory.
Lopez wasted no time getting the Jet offense going Tuesday by opening the game with a goal.
“Right from the kickoff, we won possession, and Miguel Lopez found the back of the net,” said Whitson. “We’re finally hitting our stride. We have our full team back from injury; everybody’s healthy and it showed last night.”
Lopez scored again a few minutes later, this time via an assist from Reece Crockett to make the score 2-0.
Lopez’ hat trick came with 28:31 left in the half as his third goal put CCHS up 3-0.
CCHS struck once in the second half as Lopez scored his fourth goal to put the Jets up 4-0. The final two goals came on assists from Akram Amara and Jaziel Perez.
Cumberland County hosts Scott in the Region 3AA championship and will play in Saturday’s Class AA sectional with a state tournament berth on the line.
The Jets will face either Red Bank or Soddy- Daisy depending on Thursday’s outcomes.
A CCHS win will see the Jets host the loser of Red Bank vs. Soddy-Daisy on Saturday, while a loss will have them travel to the game’s winner.
Results from Thursday’s Region 3AA championship and information on Saturday’s Class AA Sectional will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
