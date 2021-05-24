Cumberland County returned to Duer Soccer Complex Saturday afternoon to face off against Howard in the Class AA Sectional round in which the visiting Tigers won 5-0.
“We knew Howard was going to be tough, but they just brought it today on a whole other level,” Whitson said. “We were playing catch-up the entire game. We played hard and were trying to execute, but it just wasn’t our day.
“Howard is a great program, and they’re going to make some noise in Murfreesboro next week.”
Saturday’s game wrapped up a historic season for Cumberland County soccer that included a district championship, region championship and a 15-6-1 overall record.
Jet senior Drew Davidson broke his own season record for goal in a year with 41, beating his previous mark of 34.
Davidson finished his career with 84 goals and 23 assists in three seasons.
Cumberland County’s senior class, including Davidson, Aiden Zeino, Jeremy Ocampo, Kevin Gonzalez, Deymer Reynoso and Isaias Navarro, was the most successful in Jet boys’ soccer history.
The senior class is responsible for two district championships, a region championship, two substate appearances and a trip to the Class AA state tournament in 2019. Their junior season was cut short due to COVID-19.
“These guys helped build us to where we’re at,” Whitson said. “There was no better feeling than seeing this group play. There wasn’t a game that these guys were out-worked.
“Our goal every year from here on out is to get to Murfreesboro, and that’s not going to change,” Whitson added. “We’re always going to swing for the fences, and that’s all because of these guys. They’ve changed the culture of our soccer program, and I can’t thank them enough for that. They’ve set a very high bar for teams in the future.”
