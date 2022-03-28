Cumberland County High School soccer picked up two District 6AA victories over Upperman and Livingston Academy to start league play on the right foot.
After winning at Upperman 7-0 on Tuesday, CCHS traveled to Livingston Academy on Thursday and picked up a 4-0 victory.
“It was a pretty good night,” said CCHS head coach Cub Whitson on Thursday. “It took us a little while to get adjusted. Once we did, we started clicking and finding the net.
“It was nice to see how coachable the boys were,” Whitson added. “We made adjustments on the fly, and the boys were able to do that.”
The short-handed Jets are without multiple starters due to injury.
“For us to still be 2-0 in district play is pretty awesome,” Whitson added.
Despite the slow opening minutes, the Jets quickly found their groove and scored four goals in the final 26:15 of the first half.
The first came on a Miguel Lopez shot from outside the box on the left side with 26:12 remaining to put CCHS up 1-0.
The Jets followed by successfully converting two corner kicks for goals at the 19:52 and 15:11 marks. Akram Amara scored the first, followed by Tyler Hall.
“Executing on sets hasn’t been as big in the past because so many goals came in open play,” Whitson said. “We’ve done a lot of work on those sets, and looked pretty dangerous. It’s good to see us turn those moments into goals.”
The final first-half goal came as Reece Crockett broke away from the Wildcat defense and challenged the keeper head-on, scoring with 44 seconds left until halftime.
After taking a 4-0 lead at the break, the Jet defense, anchored by keeper Ben Hines, shut out the Wildcats for the entire second half to win 4-0.
“We’re really focusing in on defense this year,” Whitson said. “Our goal every game is the shutout. We’re taking pride in everybody playing defense.”
The Jets are currently 2-1-2 overall and host district opponent DeKalb County on Tuesday.
Photos from Thursday’s win available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
