Soccer fans in Crossville were happy Tuesday evening no matter which side of town they’re on, as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial picked up district wins.
The Jets defeated Upperman 5-0 to improve to 2-0 in District 6AA.
Stone Memorial went on the road and won a high-scoring affair at Livingston Academy, 5-2.
Cumberland County vs. Upperman
The Jets were shorthanded Tuesday evening due to injury, but that didn’t matter as they put on an impressive performance to defeat the visiting Upperman Bees, 5-0.
Tyler Hall, Gabriel Alva, Dominic Olson and Juan Donis each found the back of the net for the Jets, with Olson scoring twice.
CCHS’ Wyatt Davis assisted on the Alva goal.
Stone Memorial vs.
Livingston Academy
Stone Memorial started District 6AA play on the right foot via a 5-2 win at Livingston Academy.
Calvin Galan posted two goals in the Panther win.
Stone Memorial’s Jackson Barnett made his presence felt offensively, as he scored a goal and assisted on three others.
Also finding the back of the net were Panthers Isaac Miller and Ethan Lynch. Justin Barnett recorded an assist as well.
Stone Memorial and Cumberland County faced off on Thursday.
Results are posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.