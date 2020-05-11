With COVID-19 restrictions entering their third month, Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s high school football programs are battling a spring without practice and conditioning.
“Right now we’re doing what they’ll allow us to do,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky, who is in his first season with the Jets. “There’s no face-to-face. We’re technically in the offseason. We’ve put our lifts and workouts that we would be doing online for the kids.”
Across town, SMHS head coach Derik Samber faces the same challenges with the Panthers.
“So much of this hinges on communication, and I think we have a pretty good structure for that,” Samber said. “I’ve got a group chat with all our seniors, so we stay in touch. We’ve used the BAND app to stay in touch with everybody. That’s something I pride myself on: trying to create relationships.”
Both programs have utilized online group chat and video conferencing services to speak to their teams.
“We’ve emailed and texted to stay in contact with kids,” Repasky said. “We’ve also sent out our terminology and philosophy; things that we can do without actually instructing.
“Us coaches have met on Zoom and in person for the past about eight weeks now. We’re all on the same page.”
“We’ve had some Zoom meetings by position,” Samber said. “We’ve talked through schemes and stuff. For us at Stone, we’ve got eight starters back on both sides of the ball, so schematically there’s a foundation there.
“Those guys we’re going to be counting on a lot already know our scheme.”
Under normal circumstances, each program would be on the practice field during early May.
“We’d be in the middle of spring ball with a scrimmage coming up in a couple weeks against Anderson County,” Samber added. “It’s disappointing.”
Both Repasky and Samber echoed similar concerns with all the missed time.
“The weight room is the biggest concern,” Samber said. “Our kids have made really big gains. Our kids have been taken care of, but they’ve missed the nutritional and physical improvements their bodies would’ve seen.
“We’re a really young team, and it was so exciting that by even February we were seeing bodies change,” he added. “Even still, I’ve seen kids doing the right thing at home.”
“I’m worried that we’re not going to have enough time,” Repasky said. “Safety is an issue. If we can’t have enough time to get these kids acclimated to the heat, pads and full speed of the game, then we’re going to have to do something.
“My main concern is just not knowing,” he added, “I don’t know when I can start with the kids. I would love to do my preseason stuff right now.”
For Repasky, he has missed valuable time in his first offseason with the Jets.
“Missing spring practice has really hurt,” he said. “I don’t know the kids; I got here late in January. I had five weeks to get to know the kids and see their worth ethic.
“I was going to use the spring to evaluate, and we didn’t have that,” he added. “June’s going to be an install month: we’re going to meet, practice and watch film. We’ll put all our base stuff in. It’s going to be a longer-than-normal June.”
Until an official announcement is made, both programs will continue to operate from a distance.
“The kids need some form of hope,” Samber said. “I’m hopeful that it’ll come in the form of opening back up soon.”
