Cumberland County High School’s golf team picked up two key district victories last week over Warren County and White County.
The Jets overcame rough course conditions to defeat Warren County in McMinnville, 334-361. Sophomore Jaxon Reed shot a 77, followed by Zach Miller at 83, Nick Horvath at 86 and Tucker Christopher at 88.
CCHS followed the win by shooting their lowest score of the season at Sparta Country Club later in the week as they shot a 286 to defeat the Warriors by 10 strokes. Reed and Horvath each shot a 69, followed by Christopher at 72 and Jackson Inman at 76.
CCHS travels to Livingston Academy on Monday and hosts Cookeville at Stonehenge on Thursday.
